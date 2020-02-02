JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,329,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,654,711 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 3.64% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $94,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 134.7% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,119,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 642,836 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3,213.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 554,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 537,835 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 578,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 514,258 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 816,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 233,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth $3,990,000.

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $26.28.

