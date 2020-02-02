JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Conning Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,008 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $56,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $132.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.77. The company has a market cap of $415.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,657,732. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

