JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,690 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.5% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 407.8% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.9% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 32,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $132.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.77. The firm has a market cap of $415.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

