JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Hold Rating for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $216.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.69. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 4,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

