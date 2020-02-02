K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,812 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,174 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,899,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $170.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $174.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

