KAASO (KAASO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2,996.00

KAASO (CURRENCY:KAASO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. KAASO has a total market capitalization of $2,996.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of KAASO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KAASO token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer, Coinlim and VinDAX. In the last seven days, KAASO has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.57 or 0.02980650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00197159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030273 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00130461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About KAASO

KAASO’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,600,000 tokens. KAASO’s official Twitter account is @

. KAASO’s official website is kaaso.com.

Buying and Selling KAASO

KAASO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, EtherFlyer and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KAASO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KAASO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KAASO using one of the exchanges listed above.

