Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) vs. AdaptHealth (NYSE:AHCO) Head-To-Head Survey

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Kaleyra has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kaleyra and AdaptHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleyra N/A N/A -$1.09 million N/A N/A AdaptHealth N/A N/A $2.09 million $0.08 165.88

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of Kaleyra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kaleyra and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleyra N/A -1.78% -1.72% AdaptHealth N/A 13.25% 0.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kaleyra and AdaptHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleyra 0 0 2 0 3.00 AdaptHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00

Kaleyra currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 110.72%. AdaptHealth has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.50%. Given Kaleyra’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than AdaptHealth.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats Kaleyra on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

