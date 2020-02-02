KARMA One Day Trading Volume Hits $95.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. KARMA has a market cap of $113,799.00 and $95.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $50.98 and $33.94. In the last week, KARMA has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $13.77, $10.39, $50.98, $18.94, $51.55, $7.50, $20.33, $32.15, $5.60, $33.94 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.