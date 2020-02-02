Kavar Capital Partners LLC Purchases 826 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,661,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,696 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 129.3% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,033,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,763,000 after buying an additional 583,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $151.19. The stock has a market cap of $391.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.