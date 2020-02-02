KekCoin Trading 8.9% Higher This Week (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One KekCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KekCoin has a total market capitalization of $363,423.00 and approximately $119.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KekCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008405 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024573 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.41 or 0.02668683 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002439 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About KekCoin

KekCoin (KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KekCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KekCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.