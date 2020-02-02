Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 669 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.0% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $22,555,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

FB opened at $201.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.43 and a 200 day moving average of $195.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

