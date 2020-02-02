KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,428,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,609 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of KeyCorp worth $49,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 29,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 176,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.23.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $303,618.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.