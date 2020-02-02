Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Lifted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,231 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Keysight Technologies worth $25,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $859,096.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,717.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

