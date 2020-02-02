Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 119.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,965 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 328.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 165.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $92.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,825. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.67. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

