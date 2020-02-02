Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,497 ($19.69).

Several research firms recently commented on KWS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,853 ($24.38) to GBX 1,881 ($24.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

LON:KWS opened at GBX 1,232 ($16.21) on Friday. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 885 ($11.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $804.16 million and a PE ratio of 59.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,467.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,402.40.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

