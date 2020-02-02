KickCoin (KICK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $62,317.00

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Bancor Network and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit, CoinBene, Gate.io, Kucoin, Exmo, Mercatox, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

