KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, KickToken has traded 110.7% higher against the dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, CoinBene, Mercatox and YoBit. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $68.18 million and approximately $27,227.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KickToken

KICK is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 697,471,467,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 697,336,960,251 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, KuCoin, Livecoin, YoBit, OOOBTC, BitMart, TOKOK, Gate.io, Coinsbit, Dcoin, COSS, P2PB2B, Mercatox, ABCC, CoinBene, Exmo, HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

