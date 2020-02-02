Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Reduced by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 265.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average of $137.26. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

