Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Given “Hold” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KIM. Capital One Financial downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

NYSE KIM traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,109,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,947. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,927,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.7% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,779,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,918,000 after buying an additional 1,969,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,811,000 after buying an additional 1,287,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 598,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after buying an additional 369,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

