Kin Trading Up 17.1% This Week (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Kin has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $19,834.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, Mercatox, Stellarport and OTCBTC. During the last week, Kin has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.28 or 0.02984081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kin

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinFalcon, IDEX, Stellarport, Allbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox, Bancor Network, DDEX, YoBit, OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

