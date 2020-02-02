Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,094 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.40. 331,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,507. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92.

