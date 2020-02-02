Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,414 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 709.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.74. 486,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,876. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $151.38 and a twelve month high of $184.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

