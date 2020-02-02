Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,704 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,485,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,929. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.87 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.