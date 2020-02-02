Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,275 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after buying an additional 4,207,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,638,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,185,000 after buying an additional 319,694 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,632,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,133,000 after buying an additional 43,528 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,463,000 after buying an additional 109,823 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after buying an additional 3,006,026 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.85. 1,894,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,614. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $103.50 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.