Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,033,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,093,000 after acquiring an additional 78,966 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 604.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,737,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,414,000 after buying an additional 2,348,895 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,535,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,983,000 after buying an additional 156,571 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,168,000 after buying an additional 300,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 957,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,174,000 after buying an additional 137,841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,495. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63.

