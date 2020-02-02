Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,200 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,221,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,191.9% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 110,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 102,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 275,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after buying an additional 49,704 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.13. The stock had a trading volume of 491,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,995. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35.

