Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,542 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

SCHO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.78. 707,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,757. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55.

