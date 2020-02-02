Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 166.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,464 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,310. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.