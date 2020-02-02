Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $839,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 456,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,075. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.18. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

