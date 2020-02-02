Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.93. 2,001,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,880. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $63.94 and a one year high of $79.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.