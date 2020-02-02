Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,227,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006,938. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12.

