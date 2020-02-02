Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.52. 6,263,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,757. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $85.57.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

