Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 1.4% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 88,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,221,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.76. 73,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,176. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.55 and its 200 day moving average is $183.35. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $161.86 and a 1-year high of $195.52.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

