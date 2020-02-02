Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.41. 1,153,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,657. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.88 and a 52-week high of $89.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.64.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

