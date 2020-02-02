Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,411 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 187.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,268 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,144,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14,903.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,661,000 after buying an additional 228,328 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,230,000 after buying an additional 96,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,337.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 93,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 92,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.55 on Friday, hitting $132.45. 309,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,929. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $120.37 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.