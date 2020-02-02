Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 496.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,334 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,009,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $845,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 173.9% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 187.4% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 89,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 58,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 234,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter.

CWB traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,414. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $58.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.00.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

