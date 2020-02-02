Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 113.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 158,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,930,000 after buying an additional 30,563 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,789,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.69. 6,182,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,862. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $245.68 and a 1 year high of $305.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.33 and a 200 day moving average of $281.21.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

