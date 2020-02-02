Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 29,130 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,130 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,629. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

