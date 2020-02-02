Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,590 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.46. 1,478,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,563. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.70 and its 200 day moving average is $197.01. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.29 and a fifty-two week high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

