Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,363 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $58.66. 562,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,695. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

