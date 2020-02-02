KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Announces $0.13 Dividend

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, February 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

KKR & Co Inc has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KKR & Co Inc to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

