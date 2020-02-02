Klimatas (KTS) Trading Up 8.5% This Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Klimatas has a total market cap of $14,933.00 and $972.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00017902 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00124892 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039569 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000707 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 416.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.