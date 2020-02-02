KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 239 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,876 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after acquiring an additional 219,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after acquiring an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,055.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,851.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,811.88. The company has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,309.43.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

