KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $10.92 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,553,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,657,732 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $132.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $415.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

