Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,121 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.09.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,432.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $988.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,402.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,275.98. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

