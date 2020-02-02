Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Notis McConarty Edward increased its position in Chevron by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $107.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $106.39 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.10 and its 200-day moving average is $118.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

