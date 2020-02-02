Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after acquiring an additional 516,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $962,702,000 after acquiring an additional 147,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after acquiring an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $63.93 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In other Intel news, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,020,812.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

