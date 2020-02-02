Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 269,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 52,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 27,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.