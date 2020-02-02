Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,867,000 after acquiring an additional 299,499 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

