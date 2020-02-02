Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Raised by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 135.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,154 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.20. 8,199,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,941,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

